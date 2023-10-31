               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ukraine To Draw $1.2 Bln From IBRD To Support Social Sector


10/31/2023 1:08:39 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ukrainian government has approved a $1 borrowing from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) to support the social sector, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

"The decision we make today will allow us to draw $1.2 billion from the World Bank Group (the IBRD) to support the social sector," Ukrainian media quoted Shmygal as saying at a government meeting on Friday.

The funds will be allotted on guarantee of the Japanese government and will be spent on social protection of Ukrainian families with children and disabled persons, as well as other important social programs, Shmygal said.

MENAFN31102023000195011045ID1107340349

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search