Ukraine To Draw $1.2 Bln From IBRD To Support Social Sector

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ukrainian government has approved a $1 borrowing
from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(IBRD) to support the social sector, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis
Shmygal said, Azernews reports, citing
Interfax.
"The decision we make today will allow us to draw $1.2 billion
from the World Bank Group (the IBRD) to support the social sector,"
Ukrainian media quoted Shmygal as saying at a government meeting on
Friday.
The funds will be allotted on guarantee of the Japanese
government and will be spent on social protection of Ukrainian
families with children and disabled persons, as well as other
important social programs, Shmygal said.
