Armenia's Unnecessary Hesitancy Disconcurres Economic Realities In Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
At a moment when the Garabagh knot in the South Caucasus is
about to be opened, Armenia tries to use the time in its own favor
by making senseless hesitations and maneuvers. All doors are closed
for official Yerevan. Some issues that have been resolved
logically, but need to be signed on paper, are waiting for their
turn. There is no topic left to discuss in Brussels, Washington, or
Moscow.
The Armenian leadership said that it will sign a peace agreement
by the end of this year. How sincere this statement is will depend
on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's more decisive decisions.
Because Yerevan already understands that the future of the Armenian
people depends on the normalization of relations with official
Baku.
Another issue is the approach of the Armenian leadership to the
territories, which indicates that it is moving towards progress
from a social and economic perspective. For example, in his address
to the European Parliament last week, Nikol Pashinyan said that
peace and security in the region, as well as the expansion of
economic and cultural relations, depend on the principle of open
borders. Although these expressions sound pleasant to the ear, they
do not meet some requirements. Especially, when looking at the
problem from a more objective point of view, the formula proposed
by Prime Minister Pashinyan does not justify itself. One may ask
why:
The first is that the separatist junta regime established its
headquarters in Armenia and keeps carrying on separatist ideas from
a distance, considering Garabagh as a target of their malicious
plans. Armenia should know that if it recognizes the territory of
Azerbaijan within a distance of 86.6 thousand square kilometers,
then the traditional continuation of separatism in its country
shows it as a hypocritical and unreliable neighboring country in
the process of peace talks.
The second issue is that Armenia still has tight relations with
the Western forces that finance anti-Azerbaijani propaganda. It is
known that in recent days, many biased opinions against Azerbaijan
have been voiced from the West, especially from the US Congress and
the European Union Parliament. There is no doubt that it was
prepared by the Armenian lobby, which has deep roots in the West.
However, the fact that Yerevan agrees with them overshadows
Pashinyan's peace proposals.
The third issue is that official Yerevan is thinking more about
expanding its military potential, while, in fact, it should carry
out deep economic reforms, which reveals Armenia's dubious
position. If Armenia talks about joint activities in the region
based on the principle of open borders, then why should Yerevan not
provide financial support to Azerbaijan in the construction of
communication lines related to the region?
However, Armenia can develop its political relations with both
India and France in more efficient and progressive directions.
Although political groups sometimes make baseless and distorted
comments about Azerbaijan's geopolitical position, the reality is
that Azerbaijan is not against the participation of foreign
investors with some progressive thoughts in mind in the region. On
the contrary, Azerbaijan is a country that promotes the 3+3 format
as an initiative to unite both the regional states and the states
outside of it. Azerbaijan does not intend to segregate the South
Caucasus from the progressive-thinking political circle of the
West. Today, the work done in Garabagh is a clear display of an
example for many companies of the world with great financial
opportunities. But unfortunately, today some European political
entities are more inclined to incite conflict in the region instead
of appreciating these opportunities.
Thus, the economic realities in the South Caucasus once again
show that there is no way for Armenia to hesitate in taking a step
in the right direction. The Western forces he trusted have already
openly expressed their position against peace. On the basis of
Nikol Pashinyan's principles of peace and security in the region
and open borders, the cooperation of the neighboring states depends
only on the decisive step of Armenia.
MENAFN31102023000195011045ID1107340348
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.