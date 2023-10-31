Sandeep Marwah Nominated As Chair For Indo Liberland Film And Cultural Forum

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 13th Oct. 2023: The distinguished international personality, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, has been bestowed with the honor of being nominated as the Chair for the Indo Liberland Film and Cultural Forum by none other than His Excellency Vit Jedicka, the President of the Republic of Liberland. This significant announcement was made during President Jedicka's visit to the vibrant Noida Film City in India.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah stands as a globally recognized figure in the realms of film, television, and media. His nomination as the Chair for the newly established Cultural Forum of Liberland in India is a testament to his unparalleled expertise and remarkable contributions to the industry. President Jedicka expressed his utmost confidence in Dr. Marwah's ability to lead the forum and harness the potential for enhancing cultural ties between Liberland and India.



In response to this honor, Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his gratitude to President Jedicka and the entire team from Liberland for bestowing upon him the prestigious role of Chair for the Cultural Forum. He affirmed his commitment to diligently steer the forum towards becoming a prominent hub for cultural exchange, fostering stronger ties between the two nations.



Among the esteemed dignitaries present during this momentous occasion were Samuel Davidova, Consul for Georgia; His Excellency Arthur Yakubovsky, Ambassador of Liberland at UAE; and Syed Algazi, Honorary Consul of Liberland in India. They extended their heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Sandeep Marwah on this well-deserved appointment by the President.



The nomination of Dr. Sandeep Marwah as the Chair for the Indo Liberland Film and Cultural Forum marks a significant stride towards fostering a robust cultural alliance between Liberland and India. The Forum is anticipated to serve as a dynamic platform for fostering artistic collaboration and promoting cultural understanding, thereby bolstering the longstanding relationship between the two nations.



