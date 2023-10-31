Military Airlift Market To See Huge Growth & Profitable Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Military aircraft transport military staff, military supplies, or humanitarian relief operations during natural disasters and calamities, using rotating or fixed-wing aircrafts known as military airlift. These are used mainly for either strategic or tactical purposes. The aircraft may either land at an airbase or drop their cargo in mid-flight with parachutes according to the terrain. The supply of defense is not just about supplying military supplies of equipment in war times but also includes the capacity to equip and support it with national infrastructure and production facilities. It, therefore, helps transport troops, ammunition, medical, and food supplies to inaccessible locations, along with performing search and rescue operations, support and maintenance operation, etc.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Throughout this time, given the evolving nature of the disease, forecasting with some accuracy decisions and the impact on servicing, repair, and overhaul operation as a response to COVID-19 is almost impossible.

Even while the world is tackling COVID- 19 pandemic, still all the military procurement and maintenance and logistics related to the defense sector is continuing in almost every country, because national safety comes first.

Also, the logistics providers are themselves facing a liquidity crisis due to the nation-wide lockdown and supply chain discrepancies. The immediate victims of the pandemic are businesses that are based in countries badly affected by the pandemic or those reliant on supply chain operations based in the affected countries.

Tech firms are stepping up their emphasis on high-demand innovations and finding new ways to support their consumers.

However collaborative approaches adopted by various militaries along with logistics providers to solve the supply chain-related issues would be helping to overcome the issue in procurement and transfer of military equipment.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

For all defense agencies worldwide, military infrastructure has become a critical aspect of operations and is becoming a high priority with increasing global tension, preparation, execution, and emergencies. During the forecast period, deployments of troops to humanitarian operations aim to stimulate global demand for advanced freight and arms transport systems. Military operations are driven by growing situational awareness and providing real-time knowledge on how tasks and resources are efficiently distributed. Continuous logistic development and modernization among the defense forces also drive growth in the logistics industry, resulting in the introduction of state-of-the-art technology in military airlift technology. Although rising military spending will bring tremendous growth possibilities, the risk of military airlift market participants' growth is threatened because of the complexities of the supply chain.

New product launches and deals to flourish the market

Lockheed Martin will deliver 50 C-130J Super Hercules to the U.S. government via a C-130J Multiyear III award, which the U.S. government finalized on Dec. 27, 2019. The Department of Defense has awarded the multi-year contract to the first 21 C-130J aircraft with more than $1.5 billion in funding. The overall award, worth more than $3 billion, provides the United States with Super Hercules aircraft. Air Force (24 HC / MC-130Js), Marine Corps (20 KC-130Js), and Coast Guard (6 HC-130Js) options. Aircraft purchased through the C-130J Multiyear III award will be delivered, and will be constructed at the Marietta facility in Lockheed Martin, Georgia.

At the company's Aeronautics facility in Marietta, Georgia, Lockheed Martin delivered the second of two KC-130J Super Hercules aerial refuelers to France on Feb. 4. France has received a total of four Super Hercules aircraft, two C-130J-30 combat delivery aircraft, and two KC-130J aerial refuelers through a U.S. Government International Military Sale. the two C-130J-30 aircraft were delivered, and the first KC-130J was delivered in September 2019. These Super Hercules are all operated in conjunction with the existing C-130H fleet in France.

Integration of third-party logistics technologies and long-term contracts to help players achieve a competitive advantage

Major businesses operating on the military airlift market for helicopter services prioritize global expansion and enhancement of the company portfolio worldwide. They are also adopting strategies such as contracts and agreements, mergers and acquisitions, collaborative partnerships with service providers to gain a higher profit margin. These policies will not only increase military airlift market competitiveness, but they will also draw top industry revenues during the forecast period.

In future battlefields, the centralized procurement and transportation are likely to be fragmented, complicated, and widespread, and the procurement of multi-domain troops would need a future-proof solution that maintains the inevitable increase in the communication data flow and preserve it. Therefore, U.S. military departments are seeking ways to access modern commercial logistics technologies through third-party logistics solutions providers in a move towards multi-location, smaller consignments from conventional single depot storage, and transport.

Military Airlift Market Report Highlights

By Type

Rotary-Wing Aircraft

Fixed-Wing Aircraft

By Application

Armament

Military Troop Transportation

Technical Support & Maintenance

Medical Aid

Fire-Fighting Protection

Humanitarian Relief Operations

By End User

Navy

Army

Air Force

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

