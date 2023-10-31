Dental Radiology Equipment Market Is Projected To Hit US$ 10 Billion At A 6% CAGR By 2031 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Dental Radiology Equipment Market in North America commands a significant share, accounting for one-third of the global market in both value and volume. This substantial presence is primarily attributed to the region's growing emphasis on enhancing dental care technologies and its increased capabilities in research and development in this field. Furthermore, the market benefits from favorable reimbursement policies and the strong presence of key industry players in North America, which serve as pivotal factors contributing to its substantial growth.

As per a report from Fact, in 2020, the worldwide market for dental radiology equipment reached a valuation of approximately US$ 7 billion. The market is expected to witness a significant growth, expanding by 1.4 times to surpass US$ 10 billion by 2031. This growth is attributed to several factors, including technological advancements in medical imaging, which enhance dental treatment, increasing public awareness regarding oral health maintenance, and a rising incidence of preventable periodontal disorders. The market is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 6% during the forecast period spanning from 2021 to 2031.

The dental industry is currently experiencing a profound transformation, with cutting-edge technology playing a pivotal role in the way oral health care is delivered. Dental radiology equipment, in particular, is at the forefront of this evolution, driving rapid growth and innovation within the sector.

Advanced Imaging Technology Redefines Diagnostics:

Traditionally, dental diagnostics heavily relied on 2D X-rays, but advanced imaging technology has revolutionized the field. 3D cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) scans, digital radiography, and intraoral scanners now provide dentists with a comprehensive view of the oral cavity. This allows for earlier and more accurate diagnoses, leading to more effective treatment plans.

Improved Patient Care and Safety:

The shift towards advanced dental radiology equipment translates into safer and more patient-friendly procedures. With lower radiation exposure and faster imaging, patients experience less discomfort and reduced waiting times. Dentists can also offer a higher level of precision, improving the quality of care and enhancing patient satisfaction.

Growing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry:

The rise in demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures has been a significant driver of the dental radiology equipment market. Patients seeking smile makeovers, dental implants, and orthodontic treatments require highly detailed imaging to plan and execute these procedures effectively. Advanced imaging technology facilitates the creation of precise treatment plans, contributing to the growth of cosmetic dentistry.

Orthodontics and Implants on the Rise:

Orthodontics and dental implants have seen substantial growth in recent years, and this trend is set to continue. These procedures heavily rely on dental radiology equipment for precise planning and successful outcomes. CBCT scans, for instance, enable orthodontists and oral surgeons to evaluate bone density, identify potential complications, and create tailored treatment strategies.

Competitive Landscape

During the most recent International Dental Show held in Cologne, Germany, in 2017, Dentsply Sirona unveiled an array of new and improved products. Additionally, the company introduced solutions that integrated several of their products, all with the goal of streamlining workflows to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

In 2019, Envista Holdings Corporation established a partnership with TeamSmile programs nationwide. This collaboration allowed dentists to utilize the KaVo MASTERtorque LUX M8900L and the KaVo SMARTmatic, further expanding the company's offerings and services.

Also in 2019, a team of researchers from the Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology announced a significant breakthrough. They had successfully developed a specialized anatomical analysis reconstruction algorithm, designed to reduce the generation of noise in Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) scans. This innovation promises to enhance the quality and accuracy of CBCT imaging in the dental field.

Key Market Segments in Dental Radiology Equipment Industry Research



Type



Intraoral



Extraoral



Intraoral Plate Scanner

CBCT Imaging

Application



Implantology



Endodontics



Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Orthodontics

End Use



Dental Clinics



Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The dental radiology equipment market is experiencing unprecedented growth as the dental industry increasingly adopts advanced imaging technology. This transformation is redefining diagnostics, improving patient care and safety, and contributing to the expansion of cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and dental implants. With the growth of dental tourism and the continuous innovation of equipment, the future looks promising for this rapidly evolving market, ultimately benefiting both dental professionals and the patients they serve. As technology continues to advance, the dental industry is well-positioned to provide the best possible oral healthcare to patients around the world.

