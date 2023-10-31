India Mobile Congress 2023 Concludes To A Grand Success With Over 1.5 Lakh Participants

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 30th October 2023: The 7th Edition of Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023, the largest telecom, media and technology forum in Asia, jointly organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), concluded by achieving the largest participation ever with over 1.5 lakh participants attending the 3-day forum. With PM Modi announcing \'100 5G lab Initiative\' to develop 5G applications towards building a 6G-ready ecosystem in the country, the forum witnessed over 620 use cases displayed across Technology & Telecom, Govt & PSUs and Startups Sector.



The premier showdown witnessed 1300 plus CXO-level delegates, 235 plus exhibitors and 400 startups this year, in total, there was participation from around 67 countries.



During IMC 2023, more than 400 Speakers participated in over 80 sessions conducted in 7 Conference halls and deliberated on a range of subjects including Industry 4.0, 5G Applications, Enterprise Digital Transformation, Sustainable Development, Monetizing Connectivity, Role of India in Global semiconductor landscape, 6G standardization, Meeting India\'s Telecommunications needs, Network Evolution beyond 5G, Standardization for 6G, 6G RAN and Devices, Applications and Digitization, Evolution of AI and Future of Networks etc.



Speaking on the success of India Mobile Congress 2023, Mr. Ramakrishna P., CEO of India Mobile Congress said, \"It has been a great experience seeing IMC grow multitudes over the years. As we establish IMC as a premier technology platform going beyond telecom, this year\'s edition of IMC had a spectacular show of future technologies and engaging discussions spread over 3 days. We are really happy to note the highest-ever attendance of over 1.5 Lakh at IMC 2023. We would like to thank our partners, exhibitors, delegates from around the world, and the Department of Telecom for their consistent guidance and support.\"





