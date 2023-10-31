EIB To Help Uzbekistan Integrate Into Middle Corridor Via Connectivity Projects (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The plans of
European Investment Bank in Uzbekistan, along with other Central
Asia nations are directed toward initiatives concerning the shift
towards a sustainable, climate-neutral economic model, a source at
EIB told Trend .
" In Uzbekistan, the EIB will prioritize
sustainable connectivity projects, with a particular emphasis on
initiatives associated with the country's integration into the
Middle Corridor's operation," the source noted.
The EIB representative noted that these endeavors align closely
with the European Global Gateway strategy, aimed at boosting secure
links in energy and transport sector, as well as complement the
substantial support the European Investment Bank has already
provided to the East-West corridor in the Southern Caucasus.
The Middle Corridor, a transportation and trade pathway, links
Asia and Europe as it traverses numerous countries within the
region. It provides an alternative to the conventional Northern and
Southern Corridors.
Beginning in China, it spans across Central Asian nations like
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. Subsequently, it extends
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching the European continent.
This strategic Middle Corridor offers a land-based connection
between the eastern regions of Asia, including China, and Europe,
offering a shorter path compared to lengthy maritime routes.
