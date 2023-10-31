EIB To Help Uzbekistan Integrate Into Middle Corridor Via Connectivity Projects (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The plans of European Investment Bank in Uzbekistan, along with other Central Asia nations are directed toward initiatives concerning the shift towards a sustainable, climate-neutral economic model, a source at EIB told Trend .

" In Uzbekistan, the EIB will prioritize sustainable connectivity projects, with a particular emphasis on initiatives associated with the country's integration into the Middle Corridor's operation," the source noted.

The EIB representative noted that these endeavors align closely with the European Global Gateway strategy, aimed at boosting secure links in energy and transport sector, as well as complement the substantial support the European Investment Bank has already provided to the East-West corridor in the Southern Caucasus.

The Middle Corridor, a transportation and trade pathway, links Asia and Europe as it traverses numerous countries within the region. It provides an alternative to the conventional Northern and Southern Corridors.

Beginning in China, it spans across Central Asian nations like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. Subsequently, it extends through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching the European continent.

This strategic Middle Corridor offers a land-based connection between the eastern regions of Asia, including China, and Europe, offering a shorter path compared to lengthy maritime routes.