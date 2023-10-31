Key Importers Of Oil Products From Kyrgyzstan Set Down

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 31. A total of
111,329 tons of oil products were exported from Kyrgyzstan from
January through August 2023, which is 22.6 percent less than during
the same period last year (143,921 tons), Trend reports.
According to data from Kyrgyzstan's National Statistical
Committee, the export value was $67.677 million, a 26 percent
decline from the same period in 2022 ($90.858 million).
The main importers were:
|
Country
|
Volume of export
|
Value of export
|
Türkiye
|
56,569 tons
|
$34.062 million
|
Uzbekistan
|
27,488 tons
|
$8.552 million
|
The UAE
|
6,707 tons
|
$7.017 million
|
Denmark
|
5,869 tons
|
$1.288 million
|
China
|
4,135 tons
|
$4.451 million
Similarly, Kyrgyzstan imported 347,072 tons of oil products
during January to August 2023, a 33% decrease from the same period
in 2022 (517,639 tons). The value of these imported items was
$267.386 million, a 29 percent decrease from $373 million the
previous year.
From January to August 2023, Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover
totaled $9.407 billion, a 27.3 percent rise over the same period in
2022.
Exports totaled $1.85 billion, a 46.7 percent increase over the
previous year. Imports totaled $7.556 billion, up 23.3 percent over
the same period in 2022.
MENAFN31102023000187011040ID1107340127
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.