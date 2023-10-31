ADB Discloses Number Of State Investment Projects In Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 31 . Currently,
the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is financing the implementation of
15 state investment projects totaling $922.8 million in Tajikistan,
Trend reports.
This information was shared during a meeting discussing
investment projects funded by the Asian Development Bank in
Tajikistan, held in Dushanbe.
These projects cover various sectors, including transportation,
energy, healthcare, education, water supply, irrigation, ecology,
and more.
As of August 2023, ADB had approved 155 public sector loans,
grants, and technical assistance programs, amounting to $2.4
billion for Tajikistan. The cumulative disbursements of loans and
grants in Tajikistan reached $1.8 billion. ADB's portfolio for
sovereign projects in Tajikistan comprised 2 loans and 22 grants
with a total value of $1.06 billion.
ADB has been collaborating with Tajikistan since 1998. Under the
2021–2025 country partnership strategy, ADB continues to help the
government with structural reforms to attract both foreign and
domestic private investors. ADB also focuses on enhancing workforce
productivity by supporting education, relevant skill development,
and improving healthcare and social protection services.
