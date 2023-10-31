Banks Issue UAH 1.9B In Affordable Loans Last Week Finance Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last week authorized banks issued 454 soft loans worth UAH 1.9 billion under the program Affordable Loans 5-7-9% in Ukraine.

“Over the past week, 454 affordable loans worth UAH 1.9 billion were issued under the Program, including 292 loan agreements worth UAH 0.57 billion concluded by public sector banks," the Ministry of Finance said.

Since the program was launched, business entities received 74,742 loans worth UAH 245.2 billion issued by authorized banks, including 50,610 loans worth UAH 106.9 billion issued by public sector banks as of October 30, 2023.

During martial law in Ukraine, 39,920 loan agreements worth UAH 155.5 billion were concluded under the state program Affordable loans 5-7-9% (including 30,134 loans agreements worth UAH 80.2 billion concluded by public sector banks) of which: UAH 9.527 billion - for investment purposes, UAH 9.178 billion - as anti-crisis loans, UAH 3.747 billion - as refinancing of previously received loans, UAH 35.262 billion - loans for agricultural producers and 58.195 billion UAH - for anti-war purposes.

As reported, the program Affordable Loans 5-7-9% is implemented by the Entrepreneurship Development Fund (EDF). The only participant is the Government of Ukraine represented by the Ministry of Finance. The EDF concluded cooperation agreements with 45 banks.