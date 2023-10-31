Nearly 50% Of Ukrainians Believe That Terrorist Attack At ZNPP Possible

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Almost 50% of respondents consider it possible or expect that Russia will blow up the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
"As of the second half of August this year, 10% of respondents were absolutely sure that Russia would commit such a terrorist act, another 39% believed that Russia was most likely to do so," Petro Burkovskyi, the executive director of the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation said during a press conference at Ukrinform news agency, presenting the results of the corresponding poll.
At the same time, 30% of respondents considered a terrorist attack at the ZNPP unlikely, 9% believed that it would not happen at all. Read also:
The poll was conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation together with the sociological service of the Razumkov Center on August 9-15, 2023, using a personal interview method with 2,019 respondents. The error is 2.3%.
