Turkish Forces 'Neutralizes' 6 PKK Terrorists In Northern Iraq

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish security forces“neutralized” six PKK terrorists in
northern Iraq, a region near the Turkish border, the National
Defense Ministry said on Monday, Azernews reports,
citing Anadolu Agency.
The terrorists were“neutralized” in the Operation Claw-Lock
area, the ministry said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Our Turkish Armed Forces, whose strength comes from our noble
nation, continue to carry out the counter-terrorism operation in
northern Iraq without letup,” the ministry added.
It also expressed determination to continue operations“until
there is not a single terrorist left in the region.”
Turkish authorities use the term“neutralized” to imply the
terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.
PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq
to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.
Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in 2022 to target the PKK
terror organization's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and
Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the
PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU
– has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people,
including women, children and infants.
