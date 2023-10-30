City Win Men's Club Of The Year At 2023 Ballon D'or

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

PARIS, 30th October, 2023 (WAM) – Manchester City have won the Men's Club of the Year award at the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony tonight in Paris.

City claimed the Club of the Year award at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in 2022 and this latest prestigious prize comes in the wake of what proved an historic and record-breaking 2022/23 campaign that saw Pep Guardiola's side claim the Treble.

Under the leadership of manager Pep Guardiola have become a by-word for excellence during the Catalan's inspired seven-year Etihad reign but even by his glittering record of achievement, the 2022/23 campaign proved truly extraordinary.

City first secured the 2022/23 Premier League title, to claim a third successive league crown and fifth title in six years under Pep.

That was swiftly followed by the securing of a domestic double, with City beating Manchester United 2-1 at Wembley in what proved the first-ever all-Manchester FA Cup final.

And the most dramatic and successful season in the Club's 129-year history was then sealed seven days later in early June when City beat Internazionale of Italy 1-0 in Istanbul to claim the club's first-ever Champions League title – and so secure the Treble for only the second time in English football.

Along the way, City also posted a series of impressive collective and individual milestones, not least the tally of 150 goals across all competitions – which was more than any other side in Europe.

Erling Haaland beat Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe to win the coveted Gerd Muller after scoring the most goals in world football last season (56).

Ederson finished runner-up in the Yashin Award for the best goalkeeper honour, with Argentina and Aston Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez winning.