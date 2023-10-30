Haodex Limited (NSX:HAO) Quarterly Update

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Haodex Limited (NSX:HAO) is pleased to update the market on its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2023.We are thrilled to share our third quarterly report with you, showcasing the exciting progress we have made at Meccle since our successful launch in the United States on August 22, 2023.As a new player in the e-commerce market, our primary objective for our launch was to attain maximum exposure, engagement and app promotion. To help us achieve this, we enlisted the help of The Influencer Marketing Factory, an highly renowned social media marketing company who has helped us to achieve our launch objectives of brand recall and customer adoption.Since our launch, we are proud to report that Meccle has gained significant traction across all 3 major social media platforms. Thanks to our partnership with 8 highly influential figures, who have a combined social media following of 8 million, we have been able to reach over 372,006 views on TikTok, with 7,121 likes, 23,036 views on YouTube, and over 33,000 views on Instagram. This has enabled us to establish a strong presence on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, positioning us perfectly to increase customer adoption and retention as we continue to grow in the e-commerce marketplace sector.As at the end of September, we have had over 2,000 downloads and 1,500+ monthly active users, which is a great achievement considering our launch is still in its infancy.Furthermore, we have expanded our channel partner network with backing from local municipality authorities who will assist us in the rapid integration of Chinese manufacturers onto the Meccle platform. This initiative has proven to be greatly beneficial to increasing our supplier network on Meccle and providing a growing mix of goods sold, we expect to see continued growth as we solidify our position in the market.Overall, we are excited to report a highly successful quarter, and we are looking forward to further growth and expansion in the months ahead. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our dedicated team, shareholders, and loyal customers for their continued support, which is crucial to the success of our brand.*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:





