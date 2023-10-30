Security Council Convenes Tonight To Debate Gaza Crisis

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Oct. 30 (Petra) -- The UN Security Council meets tonight at the request of the UAE, the Council's sole Arab member, to consider the current crisis amid sustained Israeli bombing and reported ground incursions.The Commissioner of the United Nations Agency to Support Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, and a senior director of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) will both brief the Council on the gravity of the situation in the Gaza Strip and the potential breakdown of civil order.On Friday, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on the situation presented by Jordan on behalf of Arab countries, calling for "an immediate, permanent, and sustainable humanitarian truce leading to the cessation of hostilities."Since the seventh of this month, the Security Council has failed to adopt two Russian resolutions, either through veto or lack of sufficient support, while the United States vetoed the Brazilian resolution and China and Russia vetoed a draft American resolution.