Blackrock® Canada Announces Final Termination Proceeds Relating To The Termination Of Certain Ishares Funds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Listing: TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange) Symbol: XFF, XFA TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“ BlackRock Canada ”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (“ BlackRock ”) (NYSE:BLK) today announces additional information regarding the termination of the following funds (the“ Terminating Funds ”) that was announced on August 11, 2023.



Terminating Fund Name Ticker iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA

The units of the Terminating Funds were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on October 17, 2023. The proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and expenses incurred in connection with this termination of the Terminating Funds (the“ Termination Proceeds ”) were determined on October 30, 2023 and are as follows:

Terminating Fund Name

Ticker

Final Distribution (CAD) Post-

distribution

net asset

value

per unit

(CAD)

Termination

Proceeds per

unit (CAD)

Income per unit Capital gains per unit iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF $ 0.31923 - $ 26.869108 $ 27.188338 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA $ 0.14147 - $ 33.500600 $ 33.642070

Each unitholder will receive the Termination Proceeds (including the final distribution) on a pro rata basis and in the currency shown in the table above and no further action is required by unitholders.

The proceeds of termination will be paid out to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. on or about October 31, 2023, which investors will receive thereafter based on individual brokerage processing times.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit .

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1300+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$3.12 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:

Reem Jazar

Email: