Cognidox Expands Digital Signature Options With Docusign Esignature Integration

New eSignature integration improves collaboration, saves time, and increases control around document signing

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cognidox , a leading provider of document management solutions for the high-tech, medical device, and life sciences industries, today announces an integration with DocuSign eSignature.

Designed to streamline digital collaboration with third parties, the new integration adds to the existing e-signature options for Cognidox users. It already provides a robust digital signature solution for FDA 21 CFR Part 11 compliance, which gives full control over the approval processes required by regulators around the world for medical device development. However, as this is a closed-loop system to ensure data integrity, signing and approving documents digitally requires all parties to have Cognidox log-ins.

The new integration provides a simple, secure, and court admissible alternative for approvals and signatures, such as procurement agreements, financial documentation, employment contracts and equipment calibration verifications. It means that signatories don't have to be granted access to Cognidox – they simply sign PDF documents via eSignature.

Importantly, the whole e-signature process is managed from within Cognidox. Documents are created within the solution, and then users select the designated signing locations and parties. The documents are then turned into PDFs and email requests are sent to the required signatories. Signatures are captured directly within the PDF, including date and time stamps, and the signed PDF is automatically updated within Cognidox. All signatories then receive a final emailed copy of the document for their records. A dashboard provides complete visibility over the process. The integration enables organisations to use their existing DocuSign corporate credentials, saving money and simplifying management.

“At Cognidox we're always looking for ways to improve the user experience and help our customers work faster and smarter,” said Joe Byrne, CEO, Cognidox.“Adding DocuSign eSignature as a digital signature option alongside our existing FDA-compliant solution is the perfect example of this approach. It widens choice and enables seamless digital collaboration while keeping full control of the process via the Cognidox platform, meeting all of our customers' needs.”

DocuSign offers the world's #1 e-signature solution as part of its industry leading product lineup. The DocuSign eSignature plug-in for Cognidox is available now for Cognidox customers.

About Cognidox

Cognidox is a leading and cost effective provider of eQuality Management Solutions (eQMS) to the Life Science market. Built on 15 years of eDocument Management Solution (eDMS) core functionality, Cognidox provides world class documentation traceability, design control, technical files submission and a host of quality modules covering everything from CAPA to Risk Management. Cognidox boasts powerful integrations to MS Office and DocuSign as well as a Visio driven graphical front end to flow chart internal procedures and processes for the complete life science eQMS.

