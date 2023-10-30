INVESTOR ALERT: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before December 26, 2023 To Discuss Your Rights - DCGO

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / If you suffered a loss on your DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more information:

THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against DocGo Inc. that seeks to recover losses of shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between November 8, 2022 and September 17, 2023.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) DocGo's executive hiring processes were inadequate to fully review and vet the professional and academic backgrounds of job candidates; (ii) the foregoing increased the likelihood of disruptive executive turnover; (iii) contrary to its representations to investors, DocGo had overstated the efficacy of its mobile health and medical transportation services, the very services contemplated by the relocation contract between the Company and New York City; (iv) all of the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject DocGo to significant reputational and/or regulatory scrutiny that would negatively impact the Company's financial position and/or prospects; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

