SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before December 15, 2023 To Discuss Your Rights DMTK

A class action securities lawsuit was filed against DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) that seeks to recover losses of shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 3, 2022 and November 3, 2022.



THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against DermTech, Inc. that seeks to recover losses of shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 3, 2022 and November 3, 2022.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) the Company experienced challenges with collections from commercial payors; (2) as a result, there was a lower average selling price for the DermTech Melanoma Test; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's revenue growth would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



