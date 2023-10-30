SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before October 30, 2023 To Discuss Your Rights - NSSC

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / If you suffered a loss on your NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more information:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or call (212) 363-7500 to speak to our team of experienced shareholder advocates.

THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. that seeks to recover losses of shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between November 7, 2022 and August 18, 2023.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) NAPCO failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls regarding cost of goods sold ("COGS") and inventory; (2) NAPCO downplayed the severity of material weaknesses regarding their internal controls; (3) NAPCO's unaudited financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included "certain errors" such as overstating inventory and understanding net COGS, resulting in overstated gross profit, operating income and net income for each period; (4) as a result, NAPCO would need to restate its previously filed unaudited financial statements for certain periods; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in NAPCO stock during the relevant time frame - even if you still hold your shares - go to to learn about your rights to seek a recovery. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

