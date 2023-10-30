Army Dismisses As 'Unfounded' Reports On US Using Jordan To Deliver Ammo To Israel

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Sunday dismissed as "baseless" reports that army bases are being used by US planes to ship equipment and ammunition to Israel.

An unnamed JAF source was quoted in the Jordan News Agency, Petra, as rejecting such reports circulated on social media networks which claimed that the US is using Jordanian army bases to deliver American ammunition for Israel's offensive on Gaza.

"Circulating such rumours aims at harming Jordan's unwavering stance on the Palestinian cause and the reputation of JAF, whose field hospital is still receiving injured people in the Gaza Strip despite all challenges and hardships," the source said.

He also said that JAF is still dispatching airplanes to deliver humanitarian and relief aid to the besieged strip, adding that the army counts on the awareness of the Jordanians not to spread such rumours that seek to undermine the national security and stability and affect the Jordanian efforts to reach a ceasefire and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.