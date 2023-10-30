Safadi, China's Special Envoy Discuss War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday met with China's Special Envoy to the Middle East Zhai Jun to discuss efforts to end the war on Gaza.

The discussions underlined of the need for a rapid delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and for upholding the international law and protecting civilians, according a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi stressed the need to stop the humanitarian crisis caused by the escalating conflict in Gaza and expressed concern about the war's repercussions on regional security.



During the meeting, Safadi emphasised the importance of enforcing the resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly last Friday.

He also thanked Beijing for supporting the Jordanian-drafted UN resolution, the statement said.

Jordan, as the leader of the Arab group, proposed the resolution, which called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians and adherence to legal and humanitarian obligations.

Safadi stressed the vital role of the Security Council in fulfilling its responsibility to uphold international law, preserve peace and put an end to violence and war.

Also on Monday Safadi held a meeting with Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs MP David Lammy in Amman, where they stressed the need for intensified efforts to end the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

Safadi and Lammy called for protecting civilians, respecting international humanitarian law, underlying the need for an immediate delivery of relief aid to the besieged strip, another ministry statement said.



