Teachers Call Indefinite Strike - Construction Workers Return To Street

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The unions that are in the streets protesting and closing roads announced Sunday night that they will continue with their actions until Law 406 on the contract between the Panamanian State and Minera Panamá is repealed.

The reaction came after President Cortizo, announced Sunday, October 29, that he will request a popular consultation on Sunday, December 17, so that the population can decide whether or not to repeal Law 406 of 2023.

“We remain on the street. Law 406 must be repealed, it is a mandate that is the mandate of the people,” said the general secretary of the Single Union of Construction and Similar Workers (Suntracs), Saúl Méndez.

The Panama Teachers Association announced on on its social networks immediately after Cortizo's announcement that "the fight continues" and called a general assembly at the El Carmen church at eight on Monday morning which approved an indefinite strike.