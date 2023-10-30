Consensus Convergence, GOE Fully Upgraded, The New Version Is Officially Launched On 1 November!

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) With the arrival of the era of network economy, e-commerce has been developed rapidly and rapidly. With national support and the dividends of the times, cross-border e-commerce platforms have entered the golden age since 2021. Along with the development of the global cross-border e-commerce industry, the overall market scale is expanding, and online shopping will become more and more popular in the world in the future. Of course, the industry's development opportunities and challenges co-exist, the impact of the new crown epidemic makes the demand for overseas malls, which also laid the market foundation for the birth of GOE.







GOE (Global online e-commerce Group CO.,ltd) that is, Global Online E-commerce Group Limited, founded by England's local entrepreneur Peter Kelly in 2020, is an e-commerce platform born in the United Kingdom mainly for North America and Europe, in 2021 got BlackRock (BlackRock) and CARLYLE in 2021, and completed a $288 million Series B round of financing in 2022. Unlike Amazon and eBay, GOE focuses on products such as apparel, home, electronics, jewellery, beauty, jewellery, and fitness equipment, and caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.







GOE is also a boutique community e-commerce platform that enables easy entrepreneurship. We share resources, open our supply chain system to users, and then empower core people who can influence the value and positioning of the community, so that they can do sharing and distribution among their own community and generate benefits from it. Let the members from the former consumers into consumers, thanks to the booming development of social e-commerce.

1、the biggest advantage

GOE subverted the marketing strategy of the traditional model, and the version is newly upgraded. Open 0 yuan shop overseas shopping, through the platform you can get GOE producers and product sellers channels, tens of thousands of domestic and overseas source channels, tens of thousands of boutique, merchants only need a key to shop, the goods are easy to sell, no need to hoard a piece of hair, earn income from the distribution of goods. No education, no experience, from shop, source, logistics, the whole one-stop operation, professional team one-on-one operation guidance, easy to learn, low cost, small risk, the first for the 0 basis for the novice and traffic support. As long as you have access to the Internet, a network cable, a computer, you can join the ranks of cross-border e-commerce, so you can go from small white to successful people, sitting at home to make money. Do not envy the high income of others, join GOE cross-border e-commerce, escort your business.







2、Profit Mode



Traffic, the Internet era, traffic is king, there are a variety of ways to cash flow, as of the end of 2022, GOE's user daily activity of up to 16 million, cooperative seller partners also exceeded 190,000, in the GOE new policy stimulus is expected to 2023, these two figures will also rise sharply.

Supply chain, all of GOE's sources are self-owned channels, so GOE can control the quality and cost very well and earn money from the source supply chain on the sources.

Turnover commission, like other e-commerce platforms, GOE also takes a commission on turnover, but because of the one-stop all-inclusive service provided by GOE, all seller partners also accept it willingly. Self-supporting logistics and overseas warehouses, for each order, GOE will charge a logistics fee for each order as all orders will be fulfilled by GOE's self-supporting logistics.







3、Future Layout

GOE 2023 planning: continue to plough into the European market, copy the successful flash auction model in the United States to Europe, and increase the share in the European e-commerce market and the daily activity of users; increase the recruitment of sellers in the Asian market, heavily subsidise Asian sellers, and improve the influence in Asia; plan to further open the financing plan, and improve the overseas warehouses in North America and Europe.

Short-term goals: to become the world's top ten e-commerce companies; the current average annual income of GOE individual sellers in the 46,000 U.S. dollars, GOE plans to mention the figure of 70,000 U.S. dollars, and to lead 10,000 outstanding mentor sellers to break through the 500,000 U.S. dollars in annual income.







In the tide of e-commerce, GOE is definitely a leader standing in the wind, the advent of the AI era, the e-commerce industry to bring new historical opportunities, relying on the leading AI technology, GOE to create intelligent e-commerce in the new era of the merchant ability model, in the content, users, marketing, merchandise, service five aspects of AI technology and tools, to comprehensively enhance the merchant's ability to operate in the intelligent e-commerce in the new era. GOE not only focuses on the present, but also focuses on the long term future. Facing the new wind mouth of AI and live broadcasting, GOE is now making a comprehensive effort to continue to encode the e-commerce market, and attracts merchants and high-quality service providers of various industries to set up in the market by means of new policies, new products and new technologies. According to GOE internal news, the new upgrade version will be officially launched on November 1, in the foreseeable future, GOE will focus on the needs of merchants, and constantly upgrade and optimise the data, orders, customer service and other functions, to help merchants to improve the operational efficiency and operational capacity, GOE will be with the majority of merchants, to build a more prosperous e-commerce ecosystem!





