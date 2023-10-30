Cyprus Boosting Capacity To Host More Migrants

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Cyprus is boosting its capacity to host large numbers of migrants from the Middle East, officials said on Monday.

Cyprus News Agency (CNA) said Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou had instructed“the relevant services and departments of the Ministry” to increase the capacity of the main migrant reception center near Nicosia to accommodate an additional 1,000 people.

The center's staff will also be increased, in order to speed up the processing of asylum applications.

CNA reported that“officials also discussed various options to open an additional migrant reception center that could be used for the temporary accommodation of migrants in the event of a mass influx.”

Around 500 migrants have arrived on the eastern Mediterranean island in the last few days. Authorities said they had crossed over from the Lebanese coast on six small boats.

Cyprus has said at least 26 countries have asked to use Cypriot airports and ports in case they need to evacuate their nationals from countries in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Israeli troops continued ground operations in the Gaza Strip on Monday, as the death toll in the coastal enclave exceeds 8,300.

Also on Monday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced in a statement that one Israeli soldier, who was abducted to the besieged Gaza Strip by Hamas on Oct. 7, was released. The IDF said previously that a total of 239 people were taken hostage during the Hamas attack.

It said the soldier has undergone medical checks and is“doing well,” and has met with her family, stressing that the IDF will continue to do everything to bring back other hostages.

UK concern over anti-migrant riots in Cyprus September 5, 2023 Famagusta Gazette 0

The United Kingdom has expressed concern over the 'escalating tension' after anti-migrant demonstrations in Cyprus. On Friday, a violent protest gathered some 500 people and caused extensive damage to properties in Limassol. This followed an [Read More]

Migrant trafficking gang arrested in Cyprus October 24, 2023 Famagusta Gazette 0

Paphos police have arrested ten people suspected of operating a migrant-trafficking ring. The suspects were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, being members of a criminal organisation, trafficking and money laundering. Cyprus [Read More]

Famagusta Gazette





Author