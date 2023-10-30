Ukraine To Introduce Multi-Level Protection Of Energy Facilities

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Ukraine will introduce multi-level protection of energy facilities, the government press service reported Monday, citing Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko.

The“protective shield” over Ukraine's energy infrastructure will include air defense systems and equipment, making Ukraine the first country in the world to have such protection of energy facilities, Galushchenko said.

Noting that Russia's attacks have caused enormous damage to Ukraine's energy facilities, the minister stressed the importance of stockpiling equipment for their repair in Europe.

Galushchenko also stressed the need to ensure international monitoring of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

According to Ukrainian authorities, about half of Ukraine's power facilities were damaged between October 2022 and March 2023. ■





Famagusta Gazette





Author