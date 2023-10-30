Joint International Exercise 'Ferocious Falcon-5' Begins

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The joint international exercise (Ferocious Falcon-5) 2023 began Monday, under the patronage of HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah, and in the presence of HE the Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Staff Lt-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad al-Nabit.

The exercise, which is being held with the participation of forces, experts and military advisers from friendly countries, seeks to raise combat efficiency and unify the combat concepts of the armed forces, in addition to strengthening the bonds of friendship, the support of joint action, and the exchange of experiences with these countries. The launch of the exercise was attended by a number of senior commanding officers in the armed forces, in addition to a number of ambassadors and military attaches in the country.

