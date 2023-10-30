Registration Opens For Private Schools, Kindergartens Licence

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) announced the opening of registration applications for licensing and operating private schools and private kindergartens for the next academic year 2024-25, starting from November 11, 2023, until the end of December 31, 2023.

The MoEHE has defined the conditions and requirements for the owner, the school building, and the academic aspect under the conditions and procedures manual of granting licenses for private schools as follows: the applicant should not be employed in the MoEHE or its affiliated bodies; the applicant must be at least 21 years old; and they must bring a copy of the ID card. The MoEHE noted that priority should be given to the following curricula: The National Standards Curriculum, American Curriculum, IB Curriculum, French Curriculum, Syrian Curriculum, Egyptian Curriculum, Tunisian Curriculum, Philippine Curriculum, Pakistani Curriculum and the Indian Curriculum. Applications are accepted through the website of the MoEHE ( through the link to open a new educational facility.

For more information and inquiries, applicants can get in touch with the Private Schools Licensing Department at the following numbers: 44054128 - 44044772.

MENAFN30102023000067011011ID1107339406