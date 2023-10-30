'Safe Camping Season' Campaign Launched

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The General Directorate of Traffic has launched the“Safe Camping Season” campaign and held a panel discussion on Sunday to raise public awareness and remind the campers about the mandatory traffic safety requirements.

The discussion, according to a report by the local Arabic daily Arrayah, was attended by acting director-general of Traffic Brigadier Abdulaziz bin Jassim al-Thani, Traffic Awareness Department head Captain Mohamed al-Kuwari, Southern Traffic Department officer Captain Mohamed Manawer al-Shammari, Juvenile Department police officer Captain Mutaib al-Qahtani, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) Trauma Centre representative Ali Darwish, HMC Ambulance service representative Dr Hisham Mohamed, and Mohamed Ahmed al-Dhahi, director of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC)'s Public Relations Department.

First Lieutenant Abdul Mohsen al-Ruwaili, information officer at the General Directorate of Traffic Department, was the moderator during the discussion.

Ft Lt al-Ruwaili said that the campaign targets all campers with the aim of identifying traffic violations and behaviours that may endanger themselves and the properties.

“There are annual preparations carried out by various sectors in the country on the occasion of the camping season,” he added.“These include executive plans and technical procedures that would raise traffic safety on the road, and in areas.”

Al-Dhahi of the MoECC said that the awareness campaign will include a number of religious lectures and awareness-raising workshops.

Capt al-Kuwari noted that the Traffic Awareness Department is prepared for the current season, saying that the department will focus on safety aspects of the visitors and campers.

“The ambulances will cover the entire camping season. They are available at the camping sites even before the season and during the weekends,” said the HMC's Darwish.

“This year there will be special ambulance vehicles for rugged areas including sand dunes.,” he continued.“These ambulances can better transport the patients.”

“These vehicles also have a large space for paramedics. They can accommodate two injured persons and have better capabilities,” he added.

Capt al-Qahtani spoke about the awareness efforts undertaken by the Juvenile Department during the camping season and the wrong traffic behaviours.

