QF Hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Event

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) To mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Qatar Foundation (QF) hosted a ladies-only event that brought together around 100 contracted workers from across Education City to learn about how to protect themselves from the disease.

The event was supported by Al Ahli Hospital, the Qatar Cancer Society, the Primary Health Care Corporation, and the Qatar Diabetes Association.

Through talks, information booths, and medical consultations, the women attending were given the opportunity to not only learn more about breast cancer, but also the importance of maintaining healthy lifestyles.

Sara R al-Marri, workers welfare specialist within the QF's Health, Safety and Environment Directorate, said:“Empowering women through breast cancer awareness events – such as this one at Education City – not only helps to save lives, but also fosters a stronger and more informed community.”

“These events serve as a platform for fostering understanding, support, and solidarity among women,” she said.“This particular one was specifically designed for female contracted workers at Qatar Foundation, marking the start of a series of gatherings that we aim to host in the coming year.”

The event was organised by a sub-committee created by the QF, the International Labour Organisation (ILO), and the Ministry of Labour earlier this year to give female workers in Qatar a platform and ensure their voice is heard.

Ugandan expatriate Keziah Prima Atim, who works for G4S and has lived in Qatar for four years, attended the event and said:“It was really interesting – I learned a lot about breast cancer.”

“I gained insight into the importance of breastfeeding for both the mother and child, along with the significance of diet and nutrition,” she said.“The event offered a huge amount of information, and we were provided with relevant contacts and guidance on where to seek checkups.”

