Al-Azhar Urges Islamic Countries To Help Palestinians Urgently

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, the highest seat of Islamic learning, has called upon the governments of Arab and Islamic countries to speed up offering help to the Palestinians in their confrontation with Israel in the war waged against them.

Meanwhile, the Grand Mufti of Oman, Sheikh Ahmed al-Khalili, reiterated his appreciation for the supporters of the Palestinian cause.

In a statement Monday, Al-Azhar urged Arab and Islamic governments to harness their capabilities, wealth, and resources to support Gaza and stop the aggression of the usurping entity against them.

It further commended what it described as the heroes of Gaza, addressing them saying: "You face with steadfast belief battleships, aircraft carriers, missile launchers, and confront them from the platform of faith in God, unafraid and undaunted."

Al-Azhar described the occupying army as terrorists, one that "has stripped itself of all moral and humanitarian values, and has committed various heinous crimes, including shelling hospitals, destroying mosques and churches, killing children, women, journalists, and innocent citizens."

Al-Azhar praised the brave and courageous stance of the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who earlier called for the "need to stop the aggression against the weak and the vulnerable in the Gaza Strip."

In earlier statements, Al-Azhar had called upon Arab and Islamic peoples to "reconsider reliance on the West," which it described as "arrogant." Further, it pointed out that "Palestinians should trust that the West, with all its military capabilities and destructive machines, is weak and fearful when it encounters you, as it fights on foreign land and defends futile beliefs and ideologies."

It called on the Palestinians to stand firm against Israel's "barbaric and ferocious" attacks and to avoid falling into the trap of "weakness" in the face of what it referred to as "jungle beasts."

The Grand Mufti of Oman, Sheikh Ahmed al-Khalili, reiterated his appreciation to what he described as the honourable people around the world who support the Palestinian cause during the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

Sheikh Al Khalili posted on his account on the X platform: "We renew our appreciations to the honourable people of the world who have shown solidarity with the Palestinian cause, supporting justice and peace, and they have been, by the grace of Allah, increasing."

Sheikh Al Khalili had previously commented on the "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation launched by Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza on the morning of October 7, affirming in a statement the "right of Palestinians to defend their legitimate rights." He added, "We ask Allah for a glorious victory and a clear triumph."

*Source: Al Jazeera and Social Media Platforms

