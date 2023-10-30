PM, Blinken Discuss Gaza Ceasefire, Aid

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani received a phone call Monday from Secretary of State of the United States of America Antony Blinken. During the call, they discussed the gravity of escalating the confrontations in the Gaza Strip, the necessity of an immediate ceasefire, in addition to the latest developments in the mediation process to release hostages. During the phone call, HE Sheikh Mohamed stressed the need to open the Rafah border crossing permanently to ensure the flow of relief convoys and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brethren trapped under the bombing.

MENAFN30102023000067011011ID1107339401