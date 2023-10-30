Trane Technologies Featured In New Episode Of Tomorrow's World Today

(MENAFN- 3BL) October 30, 2023 /3BL/ - Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has teamed up with Emmy®-nominated science and technology TV show Tomorrow's World Today for a new episode showcasing the company's innovative and sustainable commercial products and solutions, designed to help commercial buildings operate comfortably.

Trane Technologies invited the show's field reporter, Greg Constantino to its digital controls' innovation center in White Bear Lake, Minnesota to meet with experts who explained the need and demand for sustainable heating and cooling solutions and the technology like thermal storage and integrated digital controls that make it possible.

Greg also got an up-close look at energy-efficient solutions at the Science Museum of Minnesota. The museum is equipped with two high-efficiency Trane 160-ton chillers , that not only cool the facility, but also convert the heat that already exists in the building to hot water, which is used to heat the museum. By recycling its heat energy, the Science Museum of Minnesota is not only saving money on its heating bills, but it's also reducing emissions.

Reducing its customers' emissions is part of Trane Technologies' 2030 Sustainability Commitments . Those commitments include the Gigaton Challenge – a pledge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by one gigaton (or, 2% of the world's annual emissions) by 2030. The company's emissions reductions targets have been externally validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) .

Tomorrow's World Today brings today's complex technologies to viewers and explores how these innovations will affect tomorrow's world. The show airs weekly on The Science Channel and Discovery Channel. After an episode premieres, it is also available on the channel's respective streaming services, Science Channel GO and Discovery GO. At the conclusion of each new season, viewers can stream episodes via the Tomorrow's World Today YouTube channel .