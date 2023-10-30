Texas Capital's Partnership With Prospera Housing Community Services

(MENAFN
- 3BL) We are pleased to partner with Prospero Housing Community Services on their mission to empower South Texas families in need by providing safe, high-quality, affordable housing and support services. Hear more here .
About Texas Capital
Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the firm is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. For more information, please visit .
MENAFN30102023007202015466ID1107339390
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.