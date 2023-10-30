Kerala's Private Bus Owners On Strike Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In Kerala, private bus owners will go on strike today, October 31 as the government refused to meet their demands including raising ticket prices for students and withdrawing of order demanding mandatory installation of surveillance cameras along with seat belts, according to local media reports.

The Kerala Transport Department said that it will only grant fitness certificates for heavy vehicles if they have seat belts and surveillance cameras installed. The order will be applicable to all heavy vehicles including KSRTC buses and stage carriers from November 1.

During a meeting held on Sunday, the Kannur Bus Operators Association Coordination Committee announced that it would also join the strike.

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

