Israel-Gaza War Enters 25Th Day! PM Netanyahu Says Ceasefire 'Will Not Happen' | Top 10 Updates

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said a ceasefire in Israel's war against Hamas "will not happen", as the UN warned not enough aid was coming in to meet "unprecedented humanitarian needs". The Israel-Gaza war has entered its 25th day today.

Here are top 10 developments in Israel-Gaza war,1) The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees told a UN emergency meeting Monday“an immediate humanitarian cease-fire has become a matter of life and death for millions,” accusing Israel of“collective punishment” of Palestinians and the forced displacement of civilians, as per AP reports.

2) More than 8,300 people have been killed - 66% of them women and children – and tens of thousands injured, according to the latest figures from Gaza's Ministry of Health.

3) Japan will impose further sanctions on a number of individuals including people based in Gaza, according to a statement released by the Japanese foreign ministry on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

4) Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gilad Erdan has called Hamas \"modern-day Nazis\" and added that the terrorist group is not seeking a solution to the conflict. He said that Hamas is interested in the annihilation of the Jewish people.5) Israel has expanded ground operations in Gaza as it seeks to punish Hamas for a deadly gun rampage three weeks ago that Israeli authorities say killed over 1,400 people.6) Hamas said its militants fired machine guns and anti-tank missiles toward Israeli forces in north and south Gaza early on Tuesday as Israel's tanks and infantry attacked the enclave's main city, raising concerns about the plight of Palestinian civilians.7) Witnesses said Israeli forces targeted Gaza's main north-south road on Monday and attacked Gaza City from two directions. Israel said its troops freed a soldier from Hamas captivity, one of 239 hostages who Israel says were captured on October 7.

8) The White House has emphasized that Israel should take measures to protect innocent residents in Gaza by distinguishing between Hamas militants and civilians. This came on Sunday as world leaders increased their calls for essential humanitarian aid to be delivered to the war-torn Palestinian territory.

9) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the protection of civilians is“paramount\". Taking to X, Guterres stated,“The protection of civilians is paramount. The Laws of War establish clear rules to protect human life and respect humanitarian concerns. Those laws cannot be contorted for the sake of expedience.\"10) Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the southern sector Navy base in Ashdod on Sunday.“You fighters are lions of the sea,\" he told the forces.

