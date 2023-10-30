Israel-Gaza War LIVE Updates: 'Hamas Are Modern-Day Nazis,' Says Israeli Envoy At UN

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Israel-Gaza War LIVE: Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan characterized Hamas as a group with intentions similar to that of the 'Nazis' and emphasized that the organization does not appear to seek a resolution to the conflict.
Erdan said that Hamas is interested in the annihilation of the Jewish people's armed forces have reported conducting operations that targeted over 600 militant sites in recent days, as they escalate their ground actions in the region comes at a critical juncture in the conflict, with Palestinian civilians facing severe shortages of essential supplies such as fuel, food, and safe drinking water, as the conflict enters its fourth week than 8,300 people have been killed - 66% of them women and children – and tens of thousands injured, according to the latest figures from Gaza's Ministry of Health all the LIVE updates here
MENAFN30102023007365015876ID1107339375
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.