Vande Bharat Express: New Non-AC Vande Sadharan Train Arrives In Mumbai For Trials

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The brand-new Vande Sadharan Push-Pull train reached Mumbai's Wadi Bunder yard on Sunday, October 29. It will undergo trials in the coming week, the Times of India reported, quoting sources.

The 22-coach LHB non-AC 3-tier sleeper train is poised to provide affordable fares to passengers, the sources added. The train has capacity to carry 1,800 passengers. Pulled by two WAP5 locomotives, each equipped with streamlined noses, it can operate at speeds reaching 130 kmph, they added Read |

Vande Bharat Express: Amid rise in demand, Railways to increase operations on Mumbai-Goa route: ReportThe trials are expected to take place in the Mumbai-Nashik corridor, with a focus on the hilly terrain, as per the report. One potential route for the train would likely be Mumbai-Delhi. Officials did not respond to queries, the report added.

More sleeper Vande Bharat trains to comeIn an announcement made on October 12, Railway Board Secretary Milind Deouskar said the Indian Railways plans to launch Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach and Vande Bharat Metros, PTI reported Read: Vande Bharat trains its sights on a faster track\"We are planning Vande Bharat Sleepers and Vande Bharat Metro trains to meet the throughput, speed, and convenience expectations,\" he said during an address at a CII rail conference train-Vande BharatRailway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has earlier also shared images of the 'Concept train-Vande Bharat (sleeper version)' on social media Vande Bharat Express sleeper train is designed for speeds of up to 160 km per hour and will consist of 16 coaches, accommodating approximately 887 passengers Read: Nearly 30% fall in airfares after Vande Bharat trains launch: ReportShantanu Roy, CMD of BEML estimates that the total opportunity size for the rail and metro segment, including Vande Bharat trains and Metro tenders in Mumbai, Chennai, and Patna, could exceed ₹2 lakh crore in the next seven years planThe Indian Railways has outlined a production plan for 102 Vande Bharat rakes, with 35 to be produced in 2022-2023 and 67 in 2023-2024. These rakes will be manufactured in the Integral Coach Factory, the Rail Coach Factory, and the Modern Coach Factory, as per the PTI report Read: Vande Bharat trains to get new orange exterior and enhanced features todayOut of these, 75 Vande Bharat rakes are designated as chair car versions, while the remaining are planned as sleeper versions, the Indian Railways has initiated the process of manufacturing 400 Vande Bharat trains (sleeper version) incorporating three different technologies. Tenders have been issued to select technology partners for in-house manufacturing within Indian Railways Production Units.

