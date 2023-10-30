Kerala Bomb Blast: From Arrest Of Suspect Dominic Martin To Death Toll, Here Are Top 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Police recorded the arrest of the man on October 30 who claimed responsibility for the bomb blasts at the Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre. Three people have been reported dead so far with over 50 injured from the blast that took place at the religious Christian gathering in Kerala on October 29, reported PTI.

Also read: Kerala Blast Highlights: Kerala CM visits blast site in Kochi, says probe progressing efficientlyDominic Martin who is the suspected convict in the case claimed responsibility for the explosion later on the day of the blast through a Facebook post giving his reasons for carrying out the blasts. He later surrendered at the Kodakara police station in Thrissur. According to a senior police official his arrest was recorded at 7 pm.

Multiple explosions took place at the convention centre in Kalamassery near Kochi where a prayer meeting of the Jehovah's Witnesses was ongoing. Jehovah's Witnesses is a Christian religious group that originated in the US in the 19th century.

A 21-member special investigation team (SIT) of the Kerala Police was set up to investigate the case that was headed by ADGP Ajith Kumar.

Also read: Kerala blasts: Who is Dominic Martin, the man who claimed to have detonated bombs at prayer meet?Initially, one woman died following the blast while around 60 were injured with six of them being critically injured. However, one of the critically wounded a 53-year-old woman -- succumbed to her injuries later in the day. The death toll rose to three by October 30 morning with the death of a 12-year-old girl who had suffered 95 per cent burns in the incident.

A state Health Department bulletin said 21 persons are under treatment for injuries suffered in the blasts and 16 among them are in the ICU with 3 of them in severely critical condition Chief Minister accompanied by Congress MP Hibi Eden, Ministers P Rajeev, Veena George, and Collector N S K Umesh visited the blast site in Kochi's Kalamassery Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on October 30 convened an all-party meeting in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram following the blasts. Chief Minister Office stated that people should not indulge in baseless accusations, speculation campaigns, and rumour-mongering following an all-party meet in Kerala, reported PTI investigation suggests that IEDs (improvised explosive devices) were used to trigger the blasts, According to the police, reported ANI and Mumbai were put on high alert on October 29.“Delhi Police is on high alert after the blast in the convention centre, in Kalamassery, Kerala and Special vigil is being kept in crowded places,\" a police statement said.“Special vigil\" was being kept in crowded places in Delhi and security arrangements were being tightened at churches across Delhi said police.(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

