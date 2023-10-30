Thai PM Visits Laos To Deepen Friendship, Cooperation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) VIENTIANE, Oct 31 (NNN-KPL) – Thai Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, arrived in Vientiane, yesterday, on an official visit, at the invitation of Lao Prime Minister, Sonexay Siphandone.

The visit aims to strengthen the longstanding relations and cooperation between the two countries, according to a press release issued by the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

An official welcoming ceremony, in honour of Srettha, his spouse and the Thai delegation he led, was held at the Government Office in the Lao capital.

During their meeting, the two prime ministers reviewed bilateral cooperation in areas including economy, trade, investment, energy, tourism, agriculture, health, bridge and road connection, and human resource development.

Thailand is currently the largest trade partner and the third largest foreign investor to Laos.

The two sides agreed to promote cooperation mechanism, to create a favourable environment for pushing trade and investment between them. They also expressed satisfaction about the cooperation on electric power with Thailand, agreeing to increase its annual electricity import from Laos to 10,500 MW.

They also pledged support for each other in the regional and international arena, especially when Laos will, in 2024, hold the rotating chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).– NNN-KPL