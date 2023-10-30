Santo Mining Corp. Launches Groovy Testnet A Cannabis E-Coupon Gamification Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP)

- Frank Yglesias BertheauMEDELLIN, ANTOQUIA, COLOMBIA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Santo Mining Corp., dba Santo Blockchain Labs (USOTC:SANP), a leading 4th Industrial Revolution Software-as-a-Service (4SaaS) solutions, has announced a significant step forward in the launch of its testnet GROOVY a centralized layer-1 blockchain. The new testnet platform called GROOVY, stands as a testament to the company's commitment to innovation. It is a centralized layer-1 blockchain protocol, meticulously developed with the Cosmos Tendermint "BFT" byzantine fault tolerance protocol. This advanced foundation ensures heightened security, scalability, and efficiency.But the true essence of GROOVY lies in its unique approach to mobile authentication for the cannabis industry. Transforming conventional e-coupon authentication into a gamified experience, it not only ensures product genuineness but also offers a captivating experience for the users. With rewards and incentives at every touchpoint, GROOVY promises a blend of authenticity and engagement, a combination seldom found in today's market with a '70s twist.The testnet version of GROOVY can be accessed through . This launch offers stakeholders, tech enthusiasts, and potential users an exclusive preview into the platform's capabilities, its interface, and the innovative features it houses.Frank Yglesias CEO of Santo Mining Corp., stated "We are all systems go, with the GROOVY ecosystem, this is the foundation of our authentication system for our L1 centralized blockchain. This testnet is our sandbox environment that allows us to develop and trouble shoot real world logic codes, before we prepare for our official live net launch, which is slated by tail-end of Q4 2023." additionally Mr. Yglesias stated; "we are on target to meet our roadmap deliverables both on our GROOVY platform and our Form-10"ABOUT GROOVYGROOVY's Gamified Retro Mobile Coupon Engagement system combines nostalgic vibes of the '70s with modern-day gamification techniques to create an immersive and interactive experience for users. The system includes product authentication through QR codes, instant feedback, earning groovy points, tiered point system, unlocking retro-themed rewards, leaderboards, and special challenges. The platform also offers seamless integration with social media platforms, customizable posts, and an earning mechanism for social endorsements. Users can earn immediate rewards for sharing a product on their social media, earn a predetermined number of Groovy Points (GP), and earn additional GP for engagement. This system ensures that users are not just consumers but active participants in a lively and vibrant '70s theme community. The promise of rewards, combined with the assurance of product authenticity, makes this system a win-win for both users and businesses alike. Additionally, the platform recognizes the immense influence of social media in today's digital age.ABOUT USWe are a forward-thinking firm rooted in the 4th industrial revolution, dedicated to providing comprehensive 4th Industrial Revolution Software-as-a-Service (4SaaS) solutions "4SaaS" solutions. In addition to blockchain, we harness other innovative technologies like IoT, AI, NFTs, and Data Analytics, specifically catering to the cannabis industry. Emulating the SaaS model, we design, manage, and optimize these advanced services, ensuring cannabis businesses flourish in today's digital era.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTThis communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and contain words like "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and variations. Forward-looking statements address matters that are uncertain. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized. They are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates but involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control. Some of the important factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those discussed in forward-looking statements are: failure to develop and market new products and optimally manage product life cycles; ability to respond to market acceptance, rules, regulations and policies affecting our products; failure to appropriately manage process safety and product stewardship issues; changes in laws and regulations or political conditions; global economic and capital markets conditions, such as inflation, interest and currency exchange rates; business or supply disruptions; natural disasters and weather events and patterns; ability to protect and enforce the company's intellectual property rights; and separation of underperforming or non-strategic assets or businesses. The company undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of future developments, or new information or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

