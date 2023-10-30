Advanced Wound Care And Closure Market Expected To Reach $32.9 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 5.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Advanced wound care and closure market 2032

Advanced wound care and closure market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced wound care and closure market size was valued at $19.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $32.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032. Advanced wound care and closures are medical products and techniques designed to treat chronic wounds. These products facilitate efficient healing of complex wounds as compared to traditional methods. Advanced wound care and closures include silver dressings, hydrocolloids, hydrogels, skin substitutes, growth factors, and others. These products are used for the management of diabetic foot ulcer, pressure ulcer, and venous leg ulcer which require specialized care. However, wound closure works by physically sealing the wound edges, by using products such as sutures, staples, adhesive strips, and tissue adhesives. These products aim to achieve rapid and safe healing of wounds with reduced risk of infection.

List of Key Players :

B. Braun SE, Johnson & Johnson, 3M Company, Baxter International Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Convatec Group plc, Medtronic plc, Essity Aktiebolag AB, Coloplast, Smith and Nephew plc.

On the basis of type, the advance wound care segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in use of advanced wound care dressings such as foam dressings and silver dressings, and increase in the number of people suffering from chronic wounds.

Depending on application, the ulcers segment dominated the global market in 2022, and is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers and others.

On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest advanced wound care and closure market share in 2022 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, owing to increase in the number of people taking treatments from hospital settings and rise in prevalence of chronic wounds.

Region-wise, North America accounted for largest advanced wound care and closure market share in 2022, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of chronic wounds, rise in adoption of advanced wound care and closures, and strong presence of market key players. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of diabetes and development of the medical technology industry.

The advanced wound care and closure industry is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into advanced wound closures and advanced wound care. The advanced wound closures segment is further classified into hemostatic and sealing agents, topical tissue adhesive, and wound closure devices. The advanced wound care segment is further classified into moist wound dressings, active wound care, and therapy devices. By application, the market is classified into burns, ulcers, and others. The ulcers segment is further divided into pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and venous ulcers. Depending on end user, the advanced wound care and closure market analysisis is done across hospitals, clinics and and community health services and home healthcare.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

. Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

. Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

. What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

. What are the trends of this market?

. Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

. How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

. How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

. Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2023?

. How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

. Which region has more opportunities?

