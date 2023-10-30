Network Management Solutions Market Growing At A 9.9% CAGR To Hit USD 18 Billion By 2031 AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Network Management Solutions Market

The availability of free network management tools and low budget restrictions are hampering the network management solution market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global network management solutions market generated $7.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Request Sample Report at:

Network management solution is used to equip, detect, supervise and sustain computer networks. Network management is crucial for configuration management and ensure regulatory standards of the network. Network management solution enables the solution to assure network changes are validated in a coordinated and controlled manner. Moreover, it also allows the solution to enlist the installed solution on nodes besides details such as versions and install dates. Furthermore, it also uses data collected from nodes to identify security risks associated with IT environment.

Increase in SDN across enterprises and rise in demand for network security have boosted the growth of the global network management solutions market. The Covid-19 outbreak severely impacted the market as several industries were exposed the vulnerability, especially those who were dependent on China for raw materials and finished goods.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the cloud segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

For Report Customization:

On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global network management solutions market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Depending on the industry vertical, BFSI segment is dominating the network management solutions industry and is expected to do so in the forecast period as, network management solutions provide advantages such as reliable, highly secure connectivity has been in place, organizations and people have been way more comfortable in relying on the online financial services as well as their applications. However, Retail segment is anticipated to have the highest growth in the forecast period due to network management solutions clients can pay the bill without any interruptions, deploy and monitor your store's network securely from anywhere and manage multiple branches and multiple networks with just one vendor which would provide the lucrative growth opportunities for the network management solutions market.

Region-wise, North America dominated the network management solutions market share. The widespread deployment of management systems to monitor attacks on mission-critical communication networks is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the network management solutions market in North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to rapid technological advancements, digitization of economies, and government initiatives that increased expendable income among the region's middle-income population.

Buy this Report at:

This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in network management solutions industry CA Technology, Cisco, Cubro Network Visibility, Ericsson, Huawei, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Kaseya Co. Ltd., Live Action, Manage Engine, Micro Focus, NETSCOUT Systems, Nokia, Pasessler, Progress, and Zoho Corporation. The report analyzes these key players in the global network management solutions market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

Covid-19 Scenario:

.The Covid-19 outbreak severely impacted the market as several industries were exposed the vulnerability, especially those who were dependent on China for raw materials and finished goods.

.The prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain and affected the global economy due to shutdown of manufacturing and production across the world.

Inquiry Before Buying:

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Related Report:

1. Active Network Management Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975



Web:

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn