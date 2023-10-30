Proposal Management Software Market To Increase At A CAGR Of 14.8% Through 2022-2031 - RFPIO, Sofon, Tilkee

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Proposal Management Software Market , by Component (Software, Service), by Deployment Model (On Premise, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Industry Vertical (Government, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare and Life Science, BFSI, Retail and E Commerce, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031".

The proposal management software market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Users of proposal management software have the flexibility to customize their submissions, which is beneficial for promoting an enterprise's brand to prospective customers across the globe. This software makes it simple for multiple users to collaborate on the same document. In addition, using this software is simple for team members to collaborate on a single document while working in different time zones or countries. Software for managing proposals makes it simple for users to automate their hectic work and save time and money. Software functions as user's personal assistant.

Furthermore, integration with existing tools and customization is the key is boosting the growth of the proposal management software market. In addition, rise of cloud-based proposal solutions is positively impacts growth of the proposal management software market. However, lack of privacy and security is hampering the proposal management solution market growth. On the contrary, adoption of advanced and effective proposal tools is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the proposal management software market forecast.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Proposal Management Software Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Proposal Management Software Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

Aarav Software

Bidsketch

Better Proposals

Deltek, Inc.

GetAccept

Icertis

iQuoteXpress, Inc.

Ignition

Microsoft Corporation

Nusii

Proposif,

PandaDoc

RFPIO, Sofon

Tilkee

WeSuite

Zbizlink and Many More

Region wise, North America dominated the proposal management software market analysis in 2021, as North America is anticipated to account for the largest share of the proposal management software market during the forecast period, owing to presence of a substantial industrial base in the U.S., government initiatives to promote innovation, and large purchasing power. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to growing economies such as India and China and cloud native countries like Japan.

The COVID-19 outbreak has high impact on the growth of proposal management software industry, as increasing number of smartphone users, growing adoption of connected devices, and surging e-commerce sector provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the proposal management software market. COVID has caused crises in social, economic, and energy areas and medical life globally throughout 2020. This crisis had many direct and indirect effects on all areas of society. In the meantime, the digital and artificial intelligence industry can be used as a professional assistant to manage and control the outbreak of the virus. In post-pandemic circumstances, enterprises strived to minimize operational and running costs around all the business functions to recover the losses incurred in covid times.

The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in Proposal Management Software Industry.

