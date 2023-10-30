(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Artist

Pascal Shrady Unveils His Latest Single "DEVIL IN DISGUISE" Just In Time For Halloween

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- LA-based pop artist and songwriter Pascal Shrady is set to cast a spell this Halloween with the release of his enchanting new single, "Devil In Disguise," scheduled for October 31st. This haunting track takes listeners on a mesmerizing journey through the nocturnal underbelly of Los Angeles, exploring the dark shades of heartbreak, jealousy, and the pursuit of love in an era marked by deception and intrigue.About "Devil in Disguise""Devil In Disguise" tells the tale of a mysterious girl who captures the hearts of every man encountered, only to leave them bereft and yearning. It unfolds in the shadowy depths of a Los Angeles nightclub, reflecting the inner turmoil experienced by many young people when seeking love in the modern age, where deceit and duplicity seem to lurk around every corner. However, amidst the shadows, the song offers a glimmer of hope and serves as a cautionary guide on navigating these treacherous waters.Inspiration and Musical StyleThe narrative of "Devil In Disguise" paints a vivid picture of a femme fatale, captivating the club's patrons, as depicted in the poignant lyric, "you can hear their jaws hit the floor." Pascal Shrady draws inspiration from his own experiences in the Los Angeles nightlife scene to craft this evocative composition. Musically, Pascal draws from the harmonies of the '80s, influenced by acts like Chicago, while lyrically infusing the track with a contemporary Lady Gaga meets 2023 sensibility. The result is a captivating and slightly eerie retro fusion.The Artist and Songwriter – Pascal ShradyPascal Shrady, raised in Germany by American parents, has cultivated his talents as a musician and songwriter since a young age. His journey began at 12 when he first started penning songs. At 16, he delivered a TEDx Talk on how music can be a catalyst for positive change in the world. After high school, he further honed his skills at Berklee College of Music and the Los Angeles College of Music. His remarkable talent has been showcased through numerous live performances in Los Angeles and on prominent platforms like Formula Indie and the European Indie Music Network."Devil In Disguise" will be available on all major music platforms starting October 31, 2023. Listen and follow Pascal Shrady on:Upcoming EventsTo commemorate the release of "Devil In Disguise," Pascal Shrady has thrilling plans for upcoming live performances. Stay connected with his website and social media channels for the latest updates on forthcoming shows and events.Join the "Devil In Disguise" ExperiencePrepare to immerse in the spellbinding world of "Devil In Disguise." Follow Pascal Shrady on social media and visit his website for more info

Pascal Shrady

Pascal Shrady

