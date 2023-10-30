Civix Announces New Shareholder And Exciting Developments

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Civix, a renowned name in the land survey and engineering industry, is delighted to introduce its latest shareholder, Rob Mears, a Licensed Cadastral Surveyor. Rob has been a vital contributor to the company's ongoing growth and success.



Rob Mears' dedication and expertise have played an instrumental role in the development and expansion of Civix's survey team. His commitment to excellence has not gone unnoticed, and we are excited to have him join as a shareholder.



In addition to this, Civix recently organized the CIVIX Open Day, where staff engaged in educational activities to inspire the future generation of engineers, surveyors, and planners. The event was followed by a community initiative where the team volunteered at Sanders Reserve to support the Council Parks Department by weeding around young plants.



Furthermore, Civix is proud to announce its first shareholders: Sanna Soderlind, Alastair Turnbull, and Alex Carter-Green. These individuals have played integral roles in the company's development and growth. Their technical excellence, client relationships, and commitment to Civix have led the company to take a significant step towards employee ownership.



Auckland Council has also unveiled Plan Change 78 (PC78) in response to the National Policy Statement on Urban Development (NPS-UD) and government directives introducing Medium Density Residential Standards (MDRS). Submissions for PC78 are open until September 29, 2022, and Civix encourages all stakeholders to submit their feedback via the Council's website.



Civix remains committed to growth, community involvement, and employee-driven success. Stay tuned for more updates as the company continues to evolve.



