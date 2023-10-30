Israeli Troops Continue To Expand Ground Operations In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Oct 31 (NNN-XINHUA) – Israeli troops were continuing ground operations in the Gaza Strip, the regime's Defence Forces (IDF) said, yesterday.

During clashes with Hamas in the coastal enclave, IDF troops killed dozens of those who barricaded themselves in buildings, according to a statement released by the IDF.

In one incident, an IDF aircraft, guided by ground troops, struck a building, allegedly, belonging to Hamas, said the statement.

The statement also noted that over the last few days, the IDF struck over 600 targets.

The regime's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said that, the country's war cabinet and political cabinet“unanimously decided to expand the ground operation” in the Gaza Strip.

The decision was made, as regional countries warned Israel against further ground operations.

In a press conference joined by other senior officials in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu said, Israel is now“heading into the second stage of the war,” during which his Zionist regime will try to achieve its target of destroying“Hamas and the governing capabilities, and returning hostages home.”

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip rose to 8,070, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Sunday.– NNN-XINHUA