Communication Intelligence Market Trends, Top Leading Companies, Segmentation And Opportunities By 2031

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Communication Intelligence Market ," The communication intelligence market size was valued at $7.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The defense primarily employs this communication intelligence to assist them in making real-time decisions on the battlefield. It aids in the collection of data about the enemy troops by intercepting their text messages, and voice messages, allowing the forces to stay updated about the enemy's plans. Furthermore, the system is well-known for its ability to intercept any information passed between opponents while also detecting any transmissions. For joint users or national intelligence, COMINT solutions are strategic intelligence-gathering tools that can address border surveillance, homeland defense, and national security needs in order to counter immediate and impending threats.

The COMINT market is shifting away from defense, towards commercial providers. For example, the declining military expenditures of several major economies, including France, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and Germany, would reduce the demand for COMINT systems in the near future, posing a barrier to the growth of the COMINT market. Such factors are estimated to limit the communication intelligence market growth during the analysis period.

Rise in demand from defense and aerospace industry has led to an increase in the demand for communication intelligence. The increasing shift of defense sectors towards modernization and increase in the spending on national security for major technological innovations is contributing to the communication intelligence market growth in the upcoming years.

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in electronic warfare and machine learning majorly in defense departments around the world drive the global communication intelligence market. Moreover, favorable long-term impacts on the market are likely to be witnessed owing to the increasing defense spending by governments across the globe.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Communication Intelligence Industry:

.COVID-19 has had a significant moderate impact on the communication intelligence industry. The COVID-19 epidemic has resulted in a significant increase in government surveillance tactics worldwide, primarily through mobile phone applications.

.Furthermore, new developments may have practical implications for pandemic preparedness efforts which has resulted in having a moderate impact on the market.

.China has made "digitization" of its national defense and civilian infrastructure a priority. According to AFCEA International, a non-profit organisations that provides ICT and security services to the military, governments, and businesses. However, because China was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, its exports were harmed, resulting in a drop in demand for communication intelligence solutions.

.Moreover, demand for military equipment over the next few years is unlikely to be affected because funding for critical defence projects was set aside prior to the pandemic.

Based on mobility, the fixed segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global communication intelligence market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the man-portable segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on platform, the ground segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global communication intelligence market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the airborne segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global communication intelligence market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the communication intelligence market report include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, and L3Harris Technologies, Inc., BAE Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd., Saab AB, TCI International, Inc., and HENSOLDT

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global communication intelligence market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working toward the growth of the market. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold the power to obstruct the market growth are profiled in the report along with Porter's five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and the emergence of substitutes in the market.

