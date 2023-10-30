(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Powering your single source of truth for skills and learning data

Credentials just got personal - Discover and share evidence of workplace skills

Edalex named EdTech Provider of the Year at the 2023 Victorian International Education Awards

The Victorian International Education Awards (VIEA) recognised Edalex for its innovative solutions benefiting learners and stakeholders in the skills ecosystem.

- Dan McFadyen, Managing Director, Edalex

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Edalex , the company powering organisations' single source of truth for skills and learning data, is excited to announce that it has been awarded 'EdTech Provider of the Year' at the 2023 Victorian International Education Awards.

The Victorian International Education Awards, hosted annually by Study Melbourne, celebrate the achievements and contributions of organisations and individuals in the international education sector in Victoria. Having received more than 280 total applications in this, their 10th year, 2023 also marks the inaugural inclusion of the EdTech provider category.

EdTech providers were judged against four criteria:

- Viability, sustainability, and growth potential of the business

- Leadership and innovation

- Partnerships

- Efficacy and outcomes

Dan McFadyen, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Edalex, accepted the award from the Treasurer of Victoria, Tim Pallas MP, and expressed his gratitude for the recognition, saying, "We are truly honoured to receive this award. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who have been tirelessly working to create solutions that empower educators and students alike. Our mission is to make education more accessible and effective, and demonstrated results such as our ability to increase confidence in expressing their skills in 76% of learners . This award is a validation of our commitment to that mission."

Edalex specialises in developing innovative solutions for educators and institutions to participate in the skills ecosystem that can be delivered at scale, with the ultimate aim of improving learner- and evidence-based outcomes. The company's commitment to excellence has led to the development of cutting-edge technology supporting the shift to a skills-based economy.

“Edalex's innovative products, Credentialate , openRSD and openEQUELLA, have received acclaim from educators and institutions worldwide for their ability to enable education providers to manage and track skill attainment, digital credentials and learning resources, ultimately improving learner experience, employability and agency,” said McFadyen.

The Victorian International Education Awards not only acknowledge excellence in education but also highlight the importance of international education in Victoria, which contributes significantly to the state's economy and cultural diversity. Edalex's win underscores the importance of EdTech providers in enhancing the overall quality of international education in Victoria and in the global skills economy.

Edalex is excited about the recognition and is committed to continuing to innovate and contribute to the growth and excellence of the education sector in Victoria and beyond. Edalex extends its congratulations to the other finalists and winners, especially the truly inspiring international student award winners.

Kristine Chompff

Edalex

409598408 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube