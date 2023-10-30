Firewall-As-A-Service Market : Current Trends, Growth Prospects| At $15.6 Billion, By 2031 At 24.6% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Firewall-as-a-Service Market , by Service Model (Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service, Software as a Service), by Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Energy and Utilities, IT and Telecom, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031".

The firewall-as-a-service market was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $15.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The adoption of firewall as a service (FWaaS) has increased in recent years owing to the need of modern business enterprises to reduce the burden on on-premises data center equipment and reduce the management burden for internal cybersecurity teams. Moreover, FWaaS vendors differentiate their service offerings by providing advanced network security features. These include going beyond traditional network traffic inspection to include next-generation firewall (NGFW) capabilities. FWaaS vendors commonly provide intrusion prevention and detection, application-aware security policy enforcement, URL filtering, threat intelligence, and advanced malware prevention capabilities.

Furthermore, the rise in malware and phishing threats among enterprises and the increase in adoption of IoT and BYOD trends are boosting the growth of the firewall as a service market. In addition, a surge in demand for the cloud-based firewall as a service model are positively impacting the growth of the market. However, budget constraints among organizations and complexities of device security hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the increase in adoption of mobile device applications and platforms, the need for strong authentication methods, and transformation in the traditional network management solutions industry are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the firewall as a service market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Firewall-as-a-Service Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Firewall-as-a-Service Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Region wise, the firewall as a service market was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to its highly digitized technological sector, which requires a higher degree of network monitoring, fueling the demand for firewall as a service in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to its growing internet penetration and the growing number of cyber threats in the region.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of firewall as a service market. This is attributed to the fact that with the emergence of COVID-19, the use of network security solutions will enable enterprises to address critical security issues and facilitate secured information access while remote working. In addition, because of the increase in internet traffic, the danger of cyber-attacks has grown significantly in numerous enterprises, necessitating the implementation of network security solutions such as firewalls, intrusion detection, and intrusion prevention systems.

Innovations and advancements in network security solutions, such as cloud security and AI-integrated solutions as well as an increase in the number of cyberattacks since the outbreak of the pandemic, have fueled market development. For instance, according to a report from Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42 security consulting group, in May 2021, the average ransomware payment climbed 82% to a record $570,000 in the first half of 2021 from $312,000 in 2020. Thus, the increase in ransomware of cyberattacks augments the demand for effective network security solutions & services, thereby fueling the growth of the global firewall as a service market.

